The permanent mission of Uganda to the UN together with Inspire Coffee have pledged to market Uganda’s coffee aggressively at the United Nations and other international forums.

The commitment was made during the cupping and coffee tasting event held at the Uganda Mission in New York. The event was attended by Ambassadors and senior diplomats to the UN.

The coffee was curated by staff of the American Academy of Coffee Excellence.

The officials pledged to help the supply chain actors in their effort to develop better longer-lasting relationships Uganda.

The chief executive officer of Inspire Africa Coffee, Nelson Tugume, narrated what inspired him to start his organisation, a story that moved the guests.

“We at the UN will make sure that the policies of the UN are helping the small farmer,” said Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s permanent representative to the UN.