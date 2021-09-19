Express Football Club have ‘managed to concentrate and prepare very well’ despite the disruptions to their schedule ahead of their CAF Champions League first round second leg qualifier.

The Uganda Premier League champions’ adventure for the return leg game in Sudan has been marred by confusion and various changes to the game schedule, date and venue.

Express departed Uganda for Sudan’s capital Khartoum early this week, and had planned for the game to be played on Friday September 17 at the Al Hilal Stadium.

But upon arrival, the Red Eagles were greeted with news that the game would be played at the Shakin Castle in Al Obeid city with the game moved to Sunday, September 19.

The team had to take another trip to the North Kurdufan state, covering a distance of over 460 kilometres by road from Khartoum.

However, Bbosa who will once again watch his side from the stands as he is not allowed access to the technical area due to regulations said they must make good use of their advantage.

Express carries a 2-1 aggregate lead from their victory over AL Merriekh in the first leg at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kampala last week.

“A lot has happened leading to this game,” Bbosa told media ahead of the game, adding; “We have managed to concentrate and prepare well for the game.”

“We have an advantage and we are here to advance to the first round, but most importantly we need to take our chances during the game,” he added.

Amidst all the confusion and unwanted disruptions, Bbosa and Express have at least found comfort in the Obeid weather which he says is similar to the one in Kampala.

“The weather in Obeid is one we are used to in Kampala which is great for us,” Bbosa said.

By virtue of their victory in the first leg, Express will hope they can reach the second round of the qualifiers for the first time in the Champions League under the current format.

The Red Eagles need at least a draw from the second to progress to the next round, and can draw inspiration from their current 26-game unbeaten run.

Forward Godfrey Lwesibawa, who set up Martin Kizza for the winner in the first leg sounded out the belief within the team.

“As players, we have only one target, advancing to the first round,” Lwesibawa said ahead of the game.

“Al Merriekh is an experienced side especially on the continent, but we believe we can get a result,” he added.

There have been no injuries reported, with all the 18 players who made the trip in shape to play the game once called upon.

The game kicks off at 8PM EAT, and will be live on your Home of Sports Sanyuka TV.

The winner of this tie will face the winner between Equatorial Guinea’s Akanagoui FC and Zambia’s Zanaco FC.