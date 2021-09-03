The two largest diaspora conventions are set to happen this weekend in North America, much to the relish of those who desire rivalry and those who enjoy the distinction of class.

North America for the last decade has been ruled on a part-by-part basis between the two rival diaspora groups UNAA and their splinter UNAA Causes, whose feuding has opened a scramble and partition of the Ugandan Community, with each side pitching for the lion share of the market.

UNAA on one end sponsored by the Uganda Government and the privately funded UNAA Causes don’t see eye to eye.

Only one thing brings the two groups together- the labor day weekend! A grand moment where everyone is free to associate with a group that befits their interests, style, or loyalty.

Government-funded UNAA starting tomorrow will host their convention in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 3rd – 6th while the privately funded UNAA Causes are already underway in Miami till September 6th.

UNAA’s convention coincides with the end of the term for the presidency and thus it will be a political convention that must climax with the voting of a “new” president.

The electioneering has already had a glimpse of ugly, with the contestation stuck between incumbent Henrieta Wamala and her Deputy Lydia Natolo.

These two camps have been embroiled in a campaign of abuse, blackmail, and total abandon civility, and this would give a glimpse of what would come on the 5th when the camps go to the polls.

Nonetheless, bookmarkers have already said the race is tilted on one end, giving Wamala a smooth sail unless heavens come down.

The election has even been made trickier with a staggering slash in subscribed voters. As of today, only 400 have registered to vote as compared to 1000 that participated in the election that brought Wamala to power.

On the other side, UNAA Causes decided to hold its annual Fest at the popular Miami Beach.

UNAA Causes only focuses on business, charity and is very heavy on entertainment in the spirit of Labor Day Weekend.

With the US Embassy closed, entertainment is challenging this year for diaspora Conventions, UNAA Causes is hosting Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, and Pastor Bugembe amongst others while their rival UNAA has Isaiah Katumwa and 12 FJs in three nights.

The pitches are done, the distinction has been clearly made and the rivalry is as clear as black and white.