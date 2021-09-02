Eugenia Nassolo has withdrawn the case in which she challenged the election of Aloysius Mukasa’s election as Lubaga South MP in the January 14 polls.

Nassolo, the runners up in the January 14 polls for Lubaga South constituency accused Mukasa of having bribed voters with facemasks, soap, sugar and matooke as well as lacking the requisite academic documents to enable him stand as a Member of Parliament.

However, during the scheduling of the matter, lawyers from both parties asked court for more time to enable them settle the matter out of court.

On Thursday, Nassolo’s lawyers led by Kenneth Paul Kakande told court that their client had lost her mother who has been sick for the last two months but noted that she had instructed them to withdraw the case.

“The petitioner has indicated that in the circumstances, she is withdrawing the petition and this is done in the spirit of reconciliation and harmony,”Kakande told court.

“Both parties have signed a consent form and agreed that each party will bear its own costs in the case.”

Mukasa’s lawyers led by Justine Ssemuyaba reasoned with Nassolo’s lawyers saying that they had agreed that each party bears its own costs.

Judge okays

In her ruling, Lady Justice Dr. Winfred Nabisinde allowed Nassolo to withdraw the case and consequently announced Mukasa as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Lubaga South Constituency.

“In the circumstances this court doesn’t see any justifiable reason why it should not exercise its powers to allow the withdrawal of the petition. I don’t see any injustice occasioned by the withdrawal. This court therefore declares Aloysius Mukasa as the duly elected MP for Lubaga South constituency,” Nabisinde said.

Speaking shortly after court, the excited Mukasa hailed voters who entrusted him to represent them in parliament.

“This victory is for the people of Lubaga South who overwhelmingly voted me to represent them in Parliament,” he said.

“I also thank my opponent(Nassolo) who emphasized unity and peace during the campaigns and fulfilled the same by withdrawing the petition.”