Journalist and analyst Charles Mwanguhya has joined Next Media Services, where he will replace Joseph Sabiti to host the country’s top political talkshow, NBS Frontline.

According to Next Media’s Desire Derekford Mugumisa, who is the Head of Brand and Communications, Charles Mwanguhya has joined the Naguru based media powerhouse effective 1st September 2021.

“Mwanguhya joins us as our new host for the market-leading weekly political talk show, “The Frontline,” Mugumisa confirmed.

Speaking about his appointment, Mwanguhya had this to say, “I am looking forward to working with a team that has already shown so much dynamism and thirst to offer journalism as it should be – informative, educative, entertaining.”

Next Media Services Chief News Editor and Head of Current Affairs, Dalton Kaweesa, is confident Mwanguhya is the man for the job at hand.

“For any journalist ready to live in the high tempo of journalism, the Next Media Park is the place, and many have not been disappointed, as they continue to relish every minute of working with this team and in our structure,” Kaweesa said.

On what viewers of “The Frontline” can expect, Mwanguhya said, “Viewers can expect that I will deploy my wide experience to strengthen and give depth to The Frontline. We are going to have a no-holds-barred show, delivered with professionalism and respect, backed by research.”

And Kaweesa believes the best of Mwanguhya is now going to come to the fore, “Charles, I believe is a great addition to a team of versatile young people. He comes with good experience reporting on anything and everything politics. With our great culture of high performance, the ultimate beneficiary is our viewer – this is the right person in the right seat, finally on the right bus.”

Mwanguhya’s career spans over 20 years, with experience in print journalism, production, and show hosting. He currently is the Minister of Information in the kingdom of Tooro, and in the past, was a Political Editor at Monitor Publications Limited.

In his life off the TV screen, he, among other things, moderates high-profile public debates and sessions at the World Bank, African Development Bank, government ministries, United Nations, and other fora.

Charles Mwanguhya joins Next Media Services following the departure of Joseph Sabiti. The latter has now moved on to life outside journalism, having been named a senior press officer in the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Anita Among.