Court has remanded businessman, Rugiirwa Katatumba for allegedly participating in electronic fraud.

Katatumba is son to deceased businessman and former Consular of the Pakistan Islamic Republic in Uganda, Boney Katatumba.

He on Thursday afternoon appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza and charged with electronic fraud contrary to section 19 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 and receiving stolen property contrary to section 314 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution told court that between January 24, 2018 and February 8, 2018, Rugiirwa by means of deception and with intention of securing unfair gain, deliberately performed fraudulent online transactions on Pegasus Technology Limited’s payment platform amounting to shs206 million purporting that the money was payment of services rendered to Katatumba Safaris Limited whereas it was not true.

“It is also alleged that between January 24, 2018 and February 8, 2018 in Kampala district, Rugiirwa Katatumba retained shs206 million the property of Pegasus Technology Limited on account number 9030014186114 held in Stanbic bank Uganda knowing or having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained,” the prosecutor told court.

The businessman however denied the charges and was consequently remanded to Kitalya government prison.