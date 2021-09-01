Police has confirmed arrest of man who appeared in a viral video assaulting a woman said to be his wife.

The suspect identified as Okongo Benson appeared mercilessly beating his wife Nagawa Sauda 36, a resident of Mutundwe Hill in Kigaga zone, in a grisly clip that was captured by a concerned citizen on August 14, 2021

The clip had since gone viral on social media with many calling on police to arrest the suspect.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested and is currently detained in custody at Natete Police station.

“The man- Benson Okongo was arrested following allegations of grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire says the Local authorities in the area arrested the suspect and took him to the Police station where he was detained.

“The file has since been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) on allegations of grievous bodily harm. He will be subsequently arraigned in courts of law.”

Owoyesigyire also urged victims of domestic violence to always report as soon as possible to police stations for proper case handling.