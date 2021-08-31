The General Court Martial has granted National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Rubaga North councillor – elect James Mubiru a non cash bail of Shs. 10m.

In a ruling delivered by the Court Martial chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti on Tuesday, Mubiru was given his temporary freedom, following months of detention.

“Considering the prosecution and defence submissions, this court hereby releases you, James Mubiru on bail, you are ordered to execute Shs 10m, not cash,” Guttu said in his ruling.

Mubiru was remanded at the Military Police Quarter Guard at Makindye Barracks on charges of unlawful possession of military attire.

He is being accused of donning a red beret on November, 18,2020 at Nakulabye, which according to prosecution, is a monopoly of the armed forces and act which is contrary to section 164(i) of the UPDF Act 2005. He was arrested on March 12.

Mubiru remains a councillor- elect for Rubaga North, having missed the swearing- in ceremony on May 26, 2021.

Commenting about his release, NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya said that as the party celebrates Mubiru’s bail, they continue to demand for all political prisoners to be released.

“After several months under illegal detention at Makindye Military Prison, comrade James Mubiru has been granted bail by the court martial. As we welcome this brother, let us continue working hard to see that all political prisoners who are still under detention get their freedom,” Rubongoya said