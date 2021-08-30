The governments of Uganda and South Sudan have agreed to patrol the Nimule-Juba highway where drivers and travellers have in the recent past been attacked.

The agreement comes after lorry drivers were killed and bus travellers injured by unknown militia.

Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga said there will be police checks every 10km (6 miles) along the route.

Last week, cross-border drivers from East African countries went on strike protesting against insecurity.

About 1,000 lorries from across East Africa have stopped at the main crossing point along the Nimule-Juba highway.

At least 30 traders and lorry drivers from across East Africa have been killed this year on the road.

South Sudan, which is recovering from a brutal civil war, is heavily dependent on its neighbours for essential supplies.

Source: BBC