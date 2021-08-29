The hotly contested elections for the president of SC Villa have been suspended until further notice.

“We have been served with a court order stopping the elections. We hereby direct you to stop the elections forthwith,” a statement by club’s election committee chairman Robert Kiggundu read in part.

The statement however noted that the team’s board of trustees would be communicating the next date for the elections.

The suspension came hours after election had already kicked off at Speke Hotel in Kampala.

Court order

The suspension came on the backdrop of a High Court order after one Brenda Nambalirwa Kalema petitioned the court to halt the polls.

In her ruling, Janeva Natukunda, the court’s deputy registrar issued an interim order stopping the elections until the main case is disposed of.

The contest for the next SC Villa president is between marketer Denis Mbidde and lawyer Medard Lubega Sseggona.

Whereas Sseggona promises to build the club on principles of a community club, allocation and separation of powers and duties to install a facilitated administrative secretariat if elected as new president, Mbidde, who has vast experience in marketing says he wants to develop football at SC Villa through sponsorships, private sector, and other partners but also improve eefficiency and professionalism at both local and continental competitions at the club.

By electing a new president, the most successful club in Ugandan football will be bringing to an end the interim leadership since 2018 when the then president Ben Misagga left the position.

It remains to be seen what happens next after court halted the polls.