In a bid to nurture the health and well-being of children in the country, the government is to continue promoting nutrition programs the state minister for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, has said.

During his visit to Iganga, Bwino noted that promotion of agriculture for nutrition also stimulates the social and economic development of the country

“We want communities to be able to produce food that is nutritious and of health benefit to the children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and the general community members. That is why we are implementing these projects in schools alongside community members,” Bwino said.

Currently, the government is implementing the Uganda Multi-Sectorial Food Security and Nutrition Project (UMFSNP) in schools and communities in districts with a high prevalence of malnutrition including stunting, wasting, and anaemia.

The five-year project is implemented through the ministry of Agriculture, working in a multi-sectorial collaboration with the ministries of Health, Education and Local Government together with the Office of the Prime Minister as a co-coordinating entity.

At least 15 districts were selected based on the regional rankings of 2011 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) estimates the prevalence of stunting in under-five children and low dietary diversity.

The districts are: Bugiri, Iganga, Kiryandongo, Kyenjojo, Kabarole, Kabale, Kasese, Bushenyi, Nebbi, Ntungamo, Maracha, Namutumba, Isingiro,Yumbe and Arua.

The UDHS report indicates that at least, 29% of the children under 5 years in Busoga the region are stunted and 43% anemic.

Bwino said nutrition is an important aspect of a child’s growth, education and for a healthy and productive community.

“This is an important project which I would love to see extended. I call upon community members to embrace it. Start by establishing vegetable gardens and make sure you eat vegetables, fruits, and other micronutrient-rich foods,” Bwino said.

Julius Twinamasiko, the UMFSNP national co-coordinator, said the project mainly aims at increasing production and consumption of micronutrient-rich foods and utilization of community-based nutrition services in smallholder households.

UMFSNP is financed through a $27.64m Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) grant.

According to Anna Nyadoi the assistant district project coordinator Iganga district, schools play a central role in this process, providing the knowledge that new generations will require in order to become active members of society.

“These demonstration gardens have passed on skills and knowledge to pupils since they act as some practical classrooms,” Nyadoi said.