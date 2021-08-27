Lawyers have been urged to help their clients ably comply with tax obligations through offering appropriate and rightful legal advice.

This appeal was made by URA’s Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs, Patience Rubagumya in her speech at the Uganda Law Society’s annual conference at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

Rubagumya told the lawyers that while they represent their clients, it is important to offer right tax advice especially at a time where the East African Community (EAC) is deeply integrated in trade as the region leaps into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Lawyers as representatives are very instrumental in fostering compliance through advisory and reminding clients of their obligations. You should also competently offer solutions to investors about the EAC market. We need lawyers to close deals but also advise clients correctly,” said Rubagumya.

Rubagumya tipped lawyers on the opportunities in the tax practice which could be taken advantage of as opposed to the basic traditional practice. Such opportunities included enrolling as tax agents.

She said this is a field with good business which lawyers have neglected in the past yet it requires competent minds with right certification to foster compliance.

“Let us expand our practice but as we do this, reputation in the East African market is key. Multinationals will easily trust a lawyer who is registered as a tax agent as well to handle their tax matters. The competition in regional markets is tight so you need to have an edge over the others with legitimacy, credibility and ability to handle tasks.” Rubagumya noted.