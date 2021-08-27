Restaurant chain Cafe Javas has cleared air on a viral video purporting to show that one of its Kampala branches served a customer with milkshake that contained a dead rat.

In the video, the female customer is heard complaining and wondering how a classy eatery of Javas standard would serve her a milkshake containing a dead rat.

“This a rat I found in my milkshake from Café Javas, yeah the people we feel so proud of…and they tell me to have this worked upon, I need to get a lawyer.” the customer said.

The customer posted the video of the alleged discovery she claimed was disgusting. The video had since gone viral on social media sparking a debate on whether it was faked or real.

At first Cafe Javas remained tight-lipped about the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

However, in a statement released Friday, the management of Cafe Javas dismissed the claims it termed ‘malicious’ and aimed at tarnishing its image.

According to the restaurant, the Oreo and Caramel milkshakes served to the customer met its ‘high’ standard protocols of food safety and hygiene and therefore denied the possibility of adulteration.

Javas instead accuses the customer of trying to blackmail the restaurant with the intent of making money out of the situation.

“A quick investigation including a review of our CCTV footage of the preparation and service of the milkshake confirmed that there was no adulteration of the milkshake. The customer was duly informed of the findings to which by threatening to circulate a video of her version of events if she was not paid a certain sum of money” reads in part Javas’ statement.

The restaurant says the claims are in bad faith, untrue, and intended to bring its business into disrepute. Javas adds that the video has led to a distortion of its logo.

“..in this particular incident, there was no error on our part, either in preparation, presentation or serving of the milkshakes. It is therefore unacceptable for one to tarnish our otherwise good image and undermine the hard work and dedication of our staff.”