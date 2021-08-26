The Democratic Party (DP) has launched a new campaign in Teso to highlight continuous challenges in the region.

In the campaign dubbed ‘Light the Torch’, the party intends to draw government attention to issues that need immediate response.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday by DP president Norbert Mao, during their weekly presser, this time held in Soroti City.

Mao said that the Teso region is grappling with five major challenges that they want government to address.

“The Teso region has five major challenges that we want government to address; that is the overwhelmed health facilities, cattle rustling, the poor education system and inadequate human resource,” Mao said.

Mao also urged prominent political leaders representing Teso to stop ‘politicking and do the work’ to help the people of Teso who sent them to be their representatives.

Mao said that the DP is also concerned about the poor performance of schools in Teso following the release of the 2020 PLE, UCE and UACE results.

He urged the government to invest in improving teacher colleges in the region.

“We have the agenda for quality education as DP, by investing in teacher colleges the government will have boosted the human resource, we are extremely concerned about the collapse of education in Teso,” Mao added.

Mao added the the new campaign on Teso will also seek to draw government’s attention towards allocating more funds to Teso in order to shake off the effects of COVID-19, since the region is a major transit route for travellers in the region.

“We need a monitoring system, testing facilities to be set up here for timely testing and above all, the government needs to invest in the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital,” Mao said.

Mao also wants government to disarm cattle rustlers within Karamoja region and its neighboring districts to ensure peace and stability in the region.