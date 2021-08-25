Traders at Mukwano Shopping Arcade in Kampala yesterday protested against incessant demands for rent for July saying they did not work during the said month due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The tenants said they were being asked to pay the rent for July when the shops were closed during that period asking President Museveni to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

“If they tell you to pay the month you haven’t worked for ,can you really pay that money? It is not a fair at all. We are asking that if the management is not helping us, let President Museveni rescue us. We ask the president to come out and help the traders,” one of the tenants said.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman said three of the traders were arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

He said that these are currently detained at Central police station calling upon the leadership of the arcade to find the lasting solutions with the tenants regarding the issue of rent.