Student leaders from various universities across the country have challenged the Education and Heath ministers to either issue a clear vaccination plan for students or resign.

The student leaders expressed frustration over the lack of a clear school re-opening plan, warning that the two ministers are risking the future of their generation.

The student leaders made these remarks in a joint press conference held on Monday.

“We are demanding the government to consider fixing messes in the education system through issuing out a comprehensive timely plan for mass vaccination of students and teachers within 30 days, failure of which, the Ministers of the MoES and MOH must resign,” the press statement reads in part.

The students also want the Education ministry to create a stimulus package for the members of the education sector such as teachers and other beneficiaries.

The students said that in the face of changing social, political and economic spheres, there is a need to ensure continued education, in a safe environment, for every child and urged the Education ministry to come up with a re-opening plan as soon as possible.

The student leaders press briefing was headlined by Makerere University Business School (MUBs) guild president Robinson Ogwang, Kyambogo guild president John Mbaziira among others.

Kyambogo’s guild, Mbaziira, said that there is no evidence that government is doing enough to support the education system so that it can be reopened fully despite the loans and donations from local and international bodies.

Over the weekend, Education Minister Janet Museveni urged teachers and learners above the age of 18 to get vaccinated against Covid-19 which is a pre-requisite to reopen schools.

The student leaders, however, noted that the ministers call can not be implemented without a comprehensive and ‘well coordinated’ plan for reopening of the educational institutions.