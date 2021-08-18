The Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda has said the culture of the UPDF doesn’t accept any impunity.

He made the remarks while speaking in Gulu at the book launch: “War in Northern Uganda-A Journalist’s Account” written by John Muto-Ono P’lajur.

“If somebody is pointed out as having committed crime, there is no way the UPDF will let the person go,” Kyanda said.

He noted that it is important to always listen to both sides of the story so as to have an objective engagement and make an informed judgement.

This was in response to the remarks made by the Retired Bishop of Kitgum Diocese Rt. Rev MacBaker Ochola II who alleged that the UPDF deliberately instituted IDP camps where children were abducted.

Kyanda further explained that the IDP camps were not concentration camps as portrayed by some but were safe havens for the people to be protected, treated, fed and organized.

He said that individuals may have made mistakes but these were never sanctioned by the then NRA (now UPDF).

Rt. Rev MacBaker Ochola II lost his wife and daughter in the war.

He said that after the revenge attacks by the LRA in Lokum, Padibe and Palabek, different religious leaders came together to speak with one voice due to the unprecedented situation and formed a religious peace initiative which was supported by the President Museveni and the co-ordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen Salim Saleh.

Different speakers made calls for truth and reconciliation, telling stories of the unsung heroes and encouraging the actors and survivors of war to write their own stories.