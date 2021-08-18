FDC Vice President Proscovia Salaamu Musumba has withdrawn her election petition challenging Rebecca Kadaga’s victory in the Kamuli District Woman MP race.

Kadaga was declared the winner of the Kamuli District Woman MP seat with 92,388 votes while Musumba attracted 26,851 votes.

In her petition, Musumba alleged that Kadaga had bribed voters and rigged her way to victory. She also accused the Electoral Commission of failing to hold a free and fair election.

She filed her petition before the Jinja High Court.

But now Musumba has said that she is no longer interested in pursuing this petition.

Musumba’s announcement came at a time when court was in session with the case before Justice Isa Sserunkuma.

Musumba appeared at the court to withdraw her petition. The former Speaker of Parliament Kadaga did not appear.