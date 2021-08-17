Federation of Uganda Footballs Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo has dismissed reports that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) summoned him and Sports Club Villa’s interim Committee Head William Nkemba over the candidature of National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Medard Ssegona.

Ssegona is running for the presidency of SC Villa alongside Denis Mbidde.

According to previous reports, Mbidde is said to have told members of the club not to vote for Ssegona as he is in opposition and will not have a good relationship with the President, who is viewed as a chief financier.

Mbidde’s words are said to have raised eyebrows causing the race to take a turn into a NUP vs NRM race.

At the same time, reports stated that the NRM chief whip Thomas Tayebwa had summoned Magogo and Nkemba to find ways of frustrating the candidacy of Ssegona, which Magogo confirms is untrue

Below is a statement from Magogo on the issue

I thank all of you who are have come to respond to the process of determining the leadership of our club. I congratulate the candidates and their teams for standing up in the process of recovery of our club

Many persons inclusive of the past and present players, coaches, founders, administrators, fans, staff, sponsors etc have contributed to getting to this stage and their efforts can only be rewarded by the conclusion of the electoral process in a decent manner

Whereas elections are the best way to determine the decision of many people, they may break or make a society.

I am however very certain that we have selected a very competent and uncompromising chairman, Mr Kiggundu Robert and the members that compose VEC. It is now our duty as fans to support them to execute their duties with integrity and honour.

It is the duty of the candidates to propose to the voters the programmes that they will undertake for Sports Club Villa once given our mandate. The politics of undermining any person, and uncalled for propaganda should not be entertained.

I consequently call upon the candidates and their supporters to conduct the campaigns in a manner that will leave Sports Club Villa more united after the elections. Sports Club Villa currently needs every one of us.

Article 4 of the FIFA Statutes, Article 3 of the FUFA Statutes and Article 4 of the Sports Club Villa Statutes state that;

Discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, sex, gender, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, wealth, birth, sexual orientation or any other status, or any other reason is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion and/or disciplinary measures

It is therefore very wrong for any person to propagate any sentiments of discrimination against any member of Sports Club Villa. Sports Club Villa is a club for all that support it irrespective of their individual affiliations

I conclude by strongly condemning discriminative propaganda that no person nor institution has summoned or directed myself nor Eng. William Nkemba to support or de-campaign any of the candidates for the Presidency of Sports Club Villa.

The Presidency of Sports Club Villa will be determined by the registered members of the Villa Members Trust on 28th August 2021. Sports Club Villa is owned by the Registered Members ((VMTs)

Personally, I am concentrating on supporting the interim administration by ensuring that the sporting and financial mobilization drive of the club takes a new competitive shape until the new executive is ushered in to take over. In the electoral process, I am simply a voter.