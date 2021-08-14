Vivo Energy Uganda has announced the return of the Juuza Akameeza promotion in which motorists will be rewarded with prizes worth shs600 million for purchasing Shell Fuel Save.

“The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions to control the spread of the disease have had a severe socio-economic impact, particularly for commercial drivers who rely on their vehicles as a source of livelihood. Through this campaign, we would like to ease the financial burden brought about by the pandemic and help them get back on their feet faster,” said Moses Kebba, the Marketing Manager for Vivo Energy Uganda.

He noted that motorists will have to purchase Shell Fuel Save diesel worth shs50,00 or more to enter into the draw of the rejuvenate promotion where prizes including two Toyota Hiace vans also commonly known as drones, two elf trucks, and monthly prizes of fuel worth shs1 million each for 20 winners among others.

In total, over 25,000 drivers will be rewarded over the next four months.

“The prizes have been chosen to provide our customers with the opportunity to transform their lives by becoming business owners through owning these vehicles, which can be used for commercial purposes,” Kebba said.

He noted that motorists who buy Shell FuelSave diesel worth shs50,000 or more will be asked by the pump attendants to share their phone number and number plate to be able to enter the draw and will later receive an SMS with a token to be used to redeem instant prizes.

“Shell FuelSave Diesel is a high-quality fuel, designed to deliver more value to motorists and reduce their operational costs so they can have more money left over for themselves and their families. In addition to the grand prizes, we will also have instant rewards dubbed ‘Akameeza’ prizes which will see over 18,000 customers win assorted food supplies,” Kebba added.