President Museveni has said he is to set up a commission of inquiry over the disputed Apaa land located on the border between Adjumani and Amuru districts.

The land in question is claimed by the two districts but also the Uganda Wildlife Authority says it is part of the East Madi Wildlife Reserve.

The clashes between two rival ethnic groups over the land in 2019 led to death of several people.

On Thursday afternoon, President Museveni met with some leaders from Acholi sub-region led by Chief Alfonse Owiny Dollo and expressed to them his intention to constitute a commission of inquiry to critically look into the matter and establish where the land falls but also advise accordingly.

“The commission will equally establish whether there were human settlements in Apaa by 1986 but will also establish whether the area is critical for conservation or not,” Museveni said during the meeting.

Museveni directs

The president also directed that violence over the Apaa land must stop with immediate effect and consequently directed security organs to ensure there is peace in the area.

The security organs were also directed to investigate the previous violence and hold those responsible, accountable.

Museveni also directed that any illegal settlements in Zoka forest must be stopped and that those already in the forest must leave.

On their side, the Acholi leaders requested that Apaa be declared a sub-county and that its management for the time being be put under government until the mater is resolved.

The leaders however requested that the current settlers in Apaa should not be left to stay on the land until the matter is solved.

In 2015, government started demarcating administrative boundaries between Amuru and Adjumani districts so as to restore calm among communities on the disputed land and in 2017, the land was handed over to Adjumani district officials.

This however sparked off a new series of clashed among the two communities over the ownership of the land with each claiming it.

In June 2017, 10 people died and many others were injured after clashes broke out between the Acholi and Madi communities, with the Acholi suffering the largest numbers of casualties and a year later a committee led by the then Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda was formed to handle the matter.

Meetings were held between the committee and the locals.