The new Cranes coach has named a 31 man provisional squad for the national team’s encounter against Kenya in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The team will have a training camp in Jordan before having an international friendly and later play against neighbours, Kenya in the opening game in Nairobi on August, 31.

According to FUFA, the squad named today is for local based players and a few foreign based players still in Uganda but the final squad for the games against Kenya and Mali will be named after the game against Ethiopia.

The Squad

The provisional squad has four goalkeepers including Express FC new signing, Joel Mutakubwa, Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC) , Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars) and Nafian Alionzi (URA).

The team will enter its residential training at Cranes Paradise hotel after undergoing Covid tests to be done today, Friday, August, 13.

Cranes provisional squad

Goalkeepers:Joel Mutakubwa (Express ), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders:Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police), Denis Iguma (KCCA)

Midfielders:Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC)

Forwards:Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (URA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC), Martin Kizza (Express FC)