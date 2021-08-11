Songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has revealed that she has dated her baby daddy for the last seven years.

Kanyomozi said that the father to her baby is a very private person and this is why they have not known him yet.

The singer made these remarks while answering questions from fans in what she calls the ‘Sit down with Yana’ on her YouTube channel.

“He is a very private person and does not like being in the limelight, that is why you have never seen him even though he has been in my life for the last seven years, yes, seven years,” Kanyomozi said.

The singer broke the internet in May 2020 when she revealed on social media, the news of the birth of her baby boy, Taj.

Now over a year has passed, but the face of baby Taj and who the father remains a mystery, despite interest from her fans and the media.

Kanyomozi said that fans should stop asking her why she ‘hides’ the baby and her father because she just wants to keep that private until a certain point.

“With hiding, you are trying to hide something that is not nice or that you do not want, hiding is not the word I want to use, am just a private person and I ask that you respect it,” Kanyomozi added.

The “Kalibatanya” singer said that when that time comes, she will reveal both the father and the baby.

On having more children

Kanyomozi said that she always leaves some things to God, and if God gives her that opportunity again, she would gladly take it up.

“I love being a mom and if another opportunity comes, I will be happy,” Kanyomozi said.