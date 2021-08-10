Julius Kyazze, the co-owner and Chief Executive Officer for Uganda’s biggest record company, Swangz Avenue has expanded his talent management skills to sports.

This website has learnt that Kyazze has joined hands with Bukomansimbi South Constituency MP Geoffrey Kayemba to form a sports agency.

On Monday, the duo said they had brokered the transfer of Uganda Cranes midfielder, Khalid Aucho from Egyptian club Le Makkasa to Tanzanian giants Yanga FC.

Aucho was on Monday unveiled in Tanzania and whereas the total cost of the transfer was not disclosed, it is rumoured to be one of the biggest, Yanga FC has ever paid for a player.

“Congrats Aucho and am grateful to have been a part of this moment,”Kyazze posted on his social media shortly after the unveiling ceremony.

Kyazze and Swangz Avenue have over the years continued to diversify their business by investing in content creators among his latest announcements.

His other notables businesses include Buzz Teenz, Buzz Events, a sanitizer making business, Face TV, and a plastics making business among others.