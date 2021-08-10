The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) has called upon the government to consider to split the ministry of Education and Sports into two.

The suggestion comes at a time when the country is still busking in celebration after two Ugandans, Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai won gold medals at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 International Olympic Games.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi, John Kikonyogo, the deputy party spokesperson, said that by splitting the ministry and creating an independent sports entity, more attention will be put on sports.

“Sports is the cheapest thing where we can engage all the youth. It’s very cheap. Let’s have a ministry for sports only. They are going to be employing all the young men in Uganda,” said Kikonyogo.

As FDC, Kikonyogo noted that they think the government should spend more money on improving the standard of living of sports people.

“Put here an academy where we can train our sports people,” said Kikonyogo, noting that if Uganda invested more in sports, it would not need to hire international media companies to promote her image abroad.

The party also appealed to the government to lift the ban on Facebook because it can’t talk of ICT, yet it is blocking people from using social media.

“Don’t think you are punishing Facebook. You are punishing Ugandans that have been getting everything from Facebook,” he said.