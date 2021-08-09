The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said it will resume its third roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday not today as it had earlier indicated.

According to Ainebyoona Emmanuel, the Public Relations Officer at MOH, the ministry is waiting on Kampala City Council Authority to complete the process of dispatching more vaccines from National Medical Stores.

“I am informed by @KCCAUG that they are currently handling the administrative processes of dispatching the vaccine doses to the vaccination centres. The exercise will resume tomorrow morning not today as earlier communicated. Apologies for the inconvenience caused” Ainebyoona said in his tweet.

Once KCCA gets done with the administrative and logistical clearences, the vaccination process is expected to commence in five divisions of Kampala.

Ainebyoona noted that for rest of the country, the process will resume as soon as the districts receive vaccines from NMS.

At the beginning of this month, Uganda received two batches of Covid-19 vaccines amounting to 580,000 doses to bolster efforts in vaccinating the population against the life threatening virus.

The 580,000 doses came as a donation from Government of Norway and the Chinese government with Norway donating 286,080 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine while the later donated 300,000 of the Sinovac vaccine.

Uganda which had initially received 1,139,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March and June 2021 targets to have 22 million people vaccinated amid low vaccination uptake and shortage of vaccines.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, only 902,992 people have received their first jab whereas 240,771 have received their second dose.