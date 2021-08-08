The Ugandan Parliament has said it doesn’t have academic documents for some of the vetted cabinet ministers.

Recently, lawyer Male Mabirizi wrote to the Clerk of Parliament seeking to have the academic documents for the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja and some of the newly appointed ministers by President Museveni.

However, in response to Mabirizi’s letter, the Clerk to Parliament, Henry Waiswa said he doesn’t have the academic documents for some of the new ministers including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Kahinda Otafiire, Jeje Odongo, Tom Butime, Minsa Kabanda, Peter Ogwang, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo, Charles Engola, Bright Rwamirama, Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, Musa Ecweru, Persis Namuganza,Anifa Kawooya, Milly Babalanda and Aisha Sekindi.

“I have taken steps to find the requested documents and unfortunately, parliament is not in possession of the said documents as they don’t in our record within the meaning of section 4 and section 14 (1) ( c) (ii) of the act,” Waiswa wrote to Mabirizi.

“I am thus unable to provide the requested academic documents.”

The Clerk to Parliament advised Mabirizi to appeal to the Speaker of Parliament in case he is not satisfied or file an application in court.

Recently, The Observer reported that some of the ministers had been vetted and cleared without fulfilling the required academic credentials by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.