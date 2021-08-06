The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has said that effective September 1 2021, all certificates of road worthiness under the Pre- Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) for used motor vehicles will be valid for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issue.

In a statement, David Livingstone Ebiru, the executive director UNBS said this is to enable them to streamline and provide clear guidance on the validity of the certificate of road worthiness for imported used motor vehicles.

“Effective September 1 2021, any used motor vehicle accompanied by certificates of road worthiness beyond twelve (12) months from the date of issue shall be subjected to destination inspection, which involves physical inspection and payment of inspection fees,” said Ebiru.

He said the valid certificates of road worthiness are provided by the UNBS appointed agents for Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) for instance EAA Company Ltd and Quality Inspection Services Japan (QUISJ).