The minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has said government has no record about Kenya’s deputy president, William Ruto’s aborted visit to Uganda.

“The protocol department which is led by the chief of protocol has no record whatsoever that there was a request for us to provide protocol services to His Excellency William Ruto. I was not informed by the Chief of protocol,” said Oryem during a news conference in Kampala.

On Monday this week, Ruto was dramatically stopped from boarding a flight to Uganda by immigration officials in Kenya.

The officials said he had not sought clearance from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto countered that he did not need Kenyatta’s permission to fly out adding that over the past eight years that he has been deputy president, he had not asked anyone for permission to fly out. Ruto said he wanted to travel to Uganda on a private visit.

Oryem refuted allegations and accusations linking Uganda to the current political standoff in Kenya adding that the country’s foreign policy does not allow for interference in the internal affairs of any country unless it’s invited.

“He [Ruto] was not prevented by Uganda. We have no authority. We have no powers because that is the jurisdiction of the Kenyan government. The reason why he was prevented from coming to Uganda, if it ever happened, is something that you should ask the Kenyan High Commissioner,” he said.