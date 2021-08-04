Sudan’s transitional cabinet has unanimously approved a bill that would pave way for it to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok tweeted on Tuesday.

The draft has been approved in preparation for a joint meeting between the governing Sovereign Council and the cabinet to pass it into law.

“Justice and accountability are the backbone of the new Sudan, which is committed to the rule of law that we all seek to build,” Mr Hamdok said.

The development moves Sudan closer to handing over to the ICC suspects wanted for war crimes and genocide in the western Darfur region, including former President Omar al-Bashir.

In May, the ICC concluded a confirmation of charges hearing in the case of Ali Kushayb, who is accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur between 2003 and 2004.

Since August 2019, Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-led administration, which has vowed to deliver justice to victims of crimes committed in Darfur during Bashir’s rule.

Source: BBC