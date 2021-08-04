At least 75 stranded hostel students from Makerere University Business School (MUBs) have received relief food items to offset COVID-19 lockdown impact.

The items were donated by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Uganda (FAWE Uganda) on Tuesday afternoon.

The MUBS students had earlier petitioned government to include them on the list of the vulnerable who were to receive cash tokens during lockdown. This, however, did not yield any positive results.

MUBS guild president, Ogwang Robinson told Nile Post that together with FAWE, the student leadership handpicked 75 students who were ‘most in need’ and gave them the items.

“The relief items came in to 75 students, initially we had registered 172 students but FAWE could not support everyone, so we picked out 75 who were in a dire need,” Robinson said.

The relief items included sugar, rice, bars of soap, and sanitary towels for the ladies.

Ogwang thanked FAWE for the continuos support, since the organisation pays tuition for a number of MUBS students, and called upon more organisations to help them because they still have students who need food.

“We call upon any other organisations out there to please come and rescue the students, because we have over 100 that are still in need,” Ogwang added.

Ogwang said that a number of students were not able to return home when government announced the closure of the schools in June because some of them were doing internship at the time.