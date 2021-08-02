The singing trio of Mayanja’s; Joseph (Chameleone), Douglas (Weasel), and Pius (Pallaso) could be in millions of shillings if their petition to Museveni’s brother Caleb Akandwanaho alias Salim Saleh gets positive feedback.

It has been revealed the trio, acting through their new association Uganda Superstars Association wrote to Salim Saleh asking him to help provide a covid stimulus fund in consideration of the money they and other artists have lost from not holding shows during the covid lockdown.

“I hereby write to your good office requesting your stimulus budget for our members following their individual loses registered as a result of the closure of the music business,” the letter to Saleh reads in part.

“It is our request that this issue is addressed with urgent concern to save the Uganda music industry for our members are crucial undertakers,” the statement continues.

These go ahead to attach a list of 26 artists whom they allocate staggering sums as due compensation.

Jose Chameleone, the chairperson of the association is stated to have lost Shs800m, while his brother Pallaso, the speaker of the association is indicated to have lost 812m.

The other Mayanja (weasel) is said to have lost Sh615m from not holding concerts.

Also, part of the group is self-proclaimed big size Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool who according to the list is seeking Shs670m in compensation.

Also, surprising addition to the list is the National Unity Platform activist, Gerard Kiweewa who claims compensation of Shs18m, and Charlse Ssekyewa, the husband to Catherine Kusasira who wants Shs285million in compensation.

Nile Post can confirm that the number indicated on the list as undersigned belongs to one Joseph Jemba.

The Uganda Superstars Association is a breakaway faction of the Uganda Musicians Association. These parted ways after they failed to agree on the covid-19 stimulus for artistes among other reasons.