Examination body, UNEB has withheld results for 1292 candidates who sat for the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education exams.

“A total of 1,292 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. This number was 1,825 in 2019. The affected candidates will be given a fair hearing. Examination centres from which results are withheld will be notified through their portals, UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo said on Friday during the release of UCE results.

According to Odongo, the most affected subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics with external assistance, collusion among candidates, impersonation and script substitution the common cases registered.

The number is however an increase by 28 compared to the previous year 2019 where results for 1262 candidates were withheld by UNEB.

Performance improves

However, according to the UNEB Executive Director, performance in last year’s UCE exams has improved compared to the previous 20019 results.

“There was better performance overall, compared to 2019, with 311,233 (4,309 more) candidates passing compared to 306,924 who passed the examination in 2019,”Odongo said.

According to the results released on Friday, there was an overall improvement in performance in the large entry subjects except in Geography, Chemistry and Biology whereas the latter showed a slight improvement at diction two-level.

As Chemistry remains the worst done subject, the overall pass level for science subject is still of great concern after nearly half of the candidate failed to achieve the maximum pass eight level.

In terms of gender, female candidates performed better than their male colleagues in English language but in other subjects, the males outperformed their female counterparts with differences more marked in Mathematics and Sciences.