Uganda Premier League defending champions, Express FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa from relegated Kyetume FC.

The 27-year-old Cranes goalkeeper penned a two-year deal at Wankulukuku after running down his contract at Kyetume FC.

“Mutakubwa brings along with him his good ball distribution, quick reflexes and his ability to cover angles in one-on-one situations,” Express FC said in a statement.

The goalkeeper who registered 10 clean sheets last season in the Uganda Premier League is quoted to have said that the move to the defending champions is a step towards achieving dreams in football.

“This is a great step towards achieving my goals as a footballer. Express FC is surely the right place to be because of the championship mentality here. I know what is expected of me and I will do my very best to perform at the highest level,”Mutakubwa said.

The 27-year-old will now replace Mathias Muwanga who was the number one goalkeeper at Express but parted ways with the club, having guided them to a league title that had eluded them for nine years.

At Express, the shot-stopper will reunite with tactician Wasswa Bbosa, having worked together at Tooro United a few years ago.

In the same vein, Express FC also unveiled Joseph Akandwanaho, 26 from Soltilo Bright Stars as their second signing of the season.

The left-winger has since penned a two-year deal at Wankulukuku.

KCCA FC unveil duo

Lugogo based KCCA FC has unveiled Yasser Mugerwa and Emmanuel Wasswa to bolster their midfield.

On Wednesday, the 13-time champions unveiled Mugerwa, having been captured from Ethiopia’s Sidama Coffee and penned a two-year deal until July 2023.

“Mugerwa has previously worked with Morley Byekwaso during their days at SC Victoria University. He gets to unite with his former coach who has got high regard for him given his experience,” KCCA FC said in a statement.

Yasser Mugerwa has also previously played for St George, Shire FC, Fasil Kenema all from Ethiopia.

In the same vein, the Kasasiro Boys unveiled midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa from rivals SC Villa who was signed on a three-year deal to become their third signing of the season.

“The former SC Villa skipper’s first task will be to help the club defend the CECAFA Kagame Cup that starts on Sunday 1st August 2021. The 6.1ft man plays as a defensive midfielder and his performance in the league caught Manager Morley Byekwaso’s eye thus luring him to KCCA FC,”KCCA FC said in a statement.

Apart from SC Villa, Wasswa has previously played for Vipers SC and Ndejje University.

He will now compete for places in the KCCA FC starting lineup with Gift Ali, Denis Iguma, Mugume Ashraf and Jurua Hassan as Morley Byekwaso seeks to return the lost glory at Lugogo.

With all their three signings so far in the midfield, the 13-time champions seem to be bolstering the engine in a bid to turn things around Lugogo after the departure of Mike Mutebi who had won the team everything to play for in Ugandan football.

Mutebi’s assistant, Morley Byekwaso was recently given a permanent contract as KCCA FC coach and will now be in charge of the team.