My target for this year was to increase my monthly revenue by Shs 2 million monthly.

Two things were supposed to bring in this. The mini spa in Nebbi and a Mpuuta joint am planning to do after the spa. We are 70% there.

Some times people spitefully ask me, ‘with all the knowledge you have and share what do you have to show for it?’

Now I am the kind that really likes sharing what I am doing for various reasons ranging from public accountability, to inspire others which ever way I can, to share lessons of both success and failure hence simplifying other peoples journey along the same route.

The only time I don’t share is when I feel am being boxed into proving a point because I feel I have nothing to prove to any one but myself.

Truth is I have nothing to prove to some one who doesn’t see the world the way I do. Some one who isn’t coming from where I’m coming from and not going where am trying to go.

In our pursuit for success and happiness we always get drawn into these unhealthy competitions where we have to keep comparing ourselves with others, where our success and happiness has to be measured in comparison with others something that in most cases leaves us feeling unhappy and unsuccessful.

This makes us lose sight of our own progression and strides made, those small gains that are good indicators of where we are headed.

When I look at myself, six years ago I left my job. I had a salary that could barely take care of more than two people.

When I left the job, I left the salary behind and embarked on something that was supposed to be bigger than a job that took care of only me.

In the beginning when I started the business it couldn’t even hire me but a few years later on it could hire someone, then another, then another and then 10 others.

Then the business couldn’t make a coin in the first year, then it made a million, then ten million, then a hundred, then two hundred million and we continue to grow.

If I decided to look at where I am now in comparison with others, trust me I’d feel like I am no where so I look at myself based on where I was six years ago and where I am now.

That at some point we couldn’t make a coin but now we make what we make which is an indication we can make more and more and so much more.

Your focus as a person should be on your personal progression. If am earning Shs 6 million annually how do I make it Shs 12 million the next year?

How do I then make it Shs 24 million the year after? How does it go to Shs 50 million the year after and Shs 100 million the year after.

If your goal is to build wealth then you need to keep investing to make another million or two here and there and watch as it adds up over time.

Make sure every year there’s an increase and if you can do that then your on the right course because a penny here, a penny there adds up at the end of the day.

That should be the main focus, being better than who you were yesterday. Being a little further ahead than where you were yesterday whilst being fully aware of your circumstances and not worrying about being ahead of somebody else.

Jaluum Herberts Luwizza is a Speaker,Writer and Business Columnist with the Nile Post.He is also a Business Consultant at YOUNG TREP East Africa’s No.1 Business Management and Consultancy firm that helps people start and grow profitable businesses and YTS Associates Certified Public Accountants.

