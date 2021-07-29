Skin care products company, Movit Products Limited has extended Covid relief support worth shs75 million to several children homes across the country.

The items including foot stuffs, Baby Junior products (soaps, jelly powder and diapers) and sanitizers were donated to 10 children homes.

“Extending support towards these homes around the country is aimed at giving back to communities which support us .Many children’s homes have been challenged by the pandemic and through such donations, we aim at ensuring we come to their help,” said Robert Kitenda, the head of marketing at Movit.

“We hope that such support will support the children homes in their day-to-day operations during the pandemic.”

Speaking while receiving the donation, the administrator for Agape House Babies’ Homes in Kitebi, Rubaga division, Mawa Christine said they face a lot of challenges to run the children centre but noted with such donations from well-wishers, they are able to shield the challenges.

“We were running out of supplies especially because most of our well-wishers and sponsors are individuals who in one way or another were affected by the pandemic since 2020 and we only have enough to take as through

one-day at a time,”Mawa said.

“On behalf of the leadership, volunteers, and children at this home, I wish to express our heart-felt gratitude for the love and support extended by Movit Products through its Baby Junior brand.It is support like this that encourages us to continue sacrificing and doing the best we can for these children.”

The development comes a few days after the skincare company extended support to markets around Kampala through KCCA to a tune of sh170 million to help them during the Covid pandemic.