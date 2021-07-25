The Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) acting national coordinator ,Alice Alaso has said that the unhealthy outcomes from the recently released Primary Leaving Examination(PLE) results indicate that the education system is deeply entrenching the structural divide between the rich and poor.

In a statement Alaso said Uganda is losing so much human resource potential as the education system steadily edges out the poor adding that public education in Uganda cannot be relied upon to liberate its citizens.

“Every education is as beneficial as the quality and relevance of its products. Education is a powerful tool for the realisation of the full potential of the learners. In this case there must be a minimum package of attainment for all pupils who go through the system,” she said.

She said rural schools performed poorly because many learners demonstrated lack of problem solving skills, and many had dropped out before sitting PLE.

“A child in rural Serere, Zombo, Nakapiripirit, Bukomansimbi, Ntoroko or Kole is doomed from the day they step in a UPE school. Reforming our education system for relevance, equality and inclusiveness is a thing the government has refused to do, preferring to celebrate enrolment, while ignoring the high dropout rate by primary seven,” she said.

She urged government to immediately conduct a holistic review of the education system with relevance, quality, and completion at the core and increase investment in the education of our children to improve teaching and learning.