Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has rejected the report from the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, on the substandard items that were delivered to the affected persons in Kasese saying it lacks facts.

Addressing the Bunyoro Parliamentary caucus, Nabbanja said she had directed the Inspector of Government, Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to carry out fresh investigations into the matter.

She gave them three days to come up with a report.

Early this week when Nabbanja visited people affected by floods in Kasese, she was dismayed to learn that they had been given substandard items such as blankets.

She also revealed that some ill- intentioned people have started threatening her family with the latest incidence happening to one of his brother in Kakumiro.

Speaking in Runyoro in the meeting, Nabbanja asked his fellow colleagues from Bunyoro to pray for her.

Some of the legislators from Bunyoro asked her to stay firm amidst the threats and intimidation as the days for the mafia and corrupt people are numbered.

The Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus elected their new leaders with Kibanda North legislator Jacob Karubanga being elected as the chairperson, Harriet Businge as the Vice Chairperson, Pius Wakabi as the general secretary and Florence Natumanya as their treasurer.