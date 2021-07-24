Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said that she has started receiving death threats from unidentified people, who have asked her to ‘back off’ their deals.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Nabbanja said that a yet to be identified person told her brother in Kakumiro to ask what she wants.

“Someone travelled all the way to our country home in Kakumiro and told my brother to deliver the warning message to me,” Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister said that she will not take this lightly and has already planned to meet the president about the same.

She said, “I will inform the Head of State, because if someone can drive from Kampala to Kakumiro to look for my brother, then I can not take that lightly.”

The development comes days after Nabbanja had rejected an assortment of relief items that were donated to flood victims in Kasese District, saying they are sub-standard.

Nabbanja told reporters on Tuesday that Kasese is not a dumping ground and she had rejected the items because they were sub-standard.

Nabbanja blacklisted the supplier, and tasked them to deliver quality goods.

The rejected items included 40,000kgs of maize flour, 20,000kgs of beans, 2,000kgs of sugar, 2,000 tarpaulin, 1,350 jerricans, 1,000 basins,100 cartons of laundry soap, 1,000 mosquito nets, 100 blankets, and 100 mats.