Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that many Ugandan artistes have now become beggars in their country simply because most of them have refused stand in solidarity with the suffering Ugandans.

Kyagulanyi’s remarks came a few days after several artistes went to Gulu last week to meet the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen Salim Saleh seeking financial help given the effects of Covid-19 lockdown.

This was not the first time for the artistes to storm Gen Saleh’s home in Gulu.

Kyagulanyi said it is very sad to see president Museveni who he said has destroyed the music industry has finally been able to make artists bow down in humiliation to worship him.

“Watching my fellow artistes’ line up themselves before dictator Museveni’s brother General Salim Saleh to beg for handouts, my mind was taken back to the story of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator of the 19th century. Many times in Uganda, Museveni, like all brutal dictators, appeals to human weaknesses- greed and fear,” said Kyagulanyi.

He noted that artistes should be aware that about two years ago, the regime brought very oppressive laws targeting the industry and among the laws was a requirement that an artiste must submit his or her lyrics to the Ministry of Gender for approval before producing any artistic work.

He said that the objective is to divide artistes and cause them to fight against each other because President Museveni believes in the divide and rule concept.

“As we speak, many Ugandans are grappling with untold poverty, hunger, disease and oppression. Many of our people are dropping dead because of starvation. It is in such times that artistes should rise to the occasion and speak on behalf of the millions of their fans whose voices have been suppressed and locked down,” he said.