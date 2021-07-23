Once again, former friends Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine and Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool have walked different paths in regards money given to artistes by the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen Salim Saleh.

Since last week, several musicians have attended meetings in Gulu with Gen Saleh in a bid to get assistance in form of money to the music industry which has been hit badly by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

However, on Thursday, Bobi Wine launched an attack on the artistes who accepted the money accusing them of selling out their souls for handouts.

“I know that all these artists are aware that the entire objective is to silence not just individual artistes but to water down the entire music and creative industry so that it never produces another ‘Kyagulanyi’ kind of artist that speaks truth to its face,” Kyagulanyi posted on his social media accounts.

According to the artiste cum politician, the objective of the money is to cause a rift among the artistes and President Museveni coming out as the outright winner.

“No wonder, several artistes are already up in arms questioning the methods and criteria used to select beneficiaries of the few monies dished out every once in a while. Moreover tax payers’ money.”

Bebe joins the mix

However, in a response to Kyagulanyi’s comments, Bebe Cool accused his nemesis of not being considerate.

“Today you travelled to solicit for funds from foreign funders for your personal benefit yet you know they have to get paid back at the cost of Uganda’s peace. Time for politicking ended on January 14. Ugandans need tangible solutions to their day today problems,” Bebe Cool posted.

Moses Ssali, also named Bebe Cool said the money distributed by Gen Saleh to artistes is part of Operation Wealth Creation’s mandate to ensure to include as many Ugandans as possible in the money economy.

He said that as part of the Ugandan population, musicians are at liberty to be part of government efforts to join the money economy.

“I know you have always seen artistes meet Gen Saleh but you chose to post negatively this time because it was not just artistes meeting Gen Saleh but rather Dr. Jose Chameleone who is your direct lifetime music competitor.”