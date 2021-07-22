The 8th Africa Scout Jamboree will be hosted virtually and will be supported by the host NSO Uganda Scout Association from 29th July to 3rd August 2021. Uganda Scout Association will host the physical events at Kaazi National Scout Camp in Kampala, Uganda.

The decision has been confirmed by one of Uganda’s senior scout leaders Pablo Bashir Sewalu. Pablo Bashir is the communications director of Dream Team Uganda Scouts Association. The Dream Team Uganda is the advisory board of the scouts in Uganda comprised of patrons and senior scouts who guide the activities of the scouts.

The Africa Scout Jamboree is the largest regular event organized by the Africa Scout Region, every four years gathering thousands of young people from all over Africa and the world. It is above all an educational event to promote peace and understanding. The Africa Scout Jamboree includes a wide variety of activities and also places great importance on everyday life and interaction on the campsite.

Previous editions of the Africa Scout Jamboree have been held in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire in 2016; Bungere, Burundi in 2012; Catembe, Mozambique in 2006; Nairobi, Kenya in 2000; Accra, Ghana in 1994; Kampala, Uganda in 1989 and Shere Hills Jos, Nigeria in 1976.

The 8th Africa Jamboree Virtual Connection will have a variety of activities from 29th July 2021 through to 3rd August 2021, under the theme “Step into Africa’s Tomorrow”.

The Jamboree is open to Scouts between the age of 14 and 17 years and volunteers above 18 years. The NSOs will register all their international patrols and share the information with the Africa Support Centre by 30th June 2021.

Contact information

For more information about the 8th Africa Scout Jamboree please visit www.scout.org/africajamboree or the event Facebook page @AfricaScoutJamboree. Don’t forget to tweet us @scoutingafrica and tag us on instagram @scoutinginafrica across all social media platforms using the hashtag #AfricaScoutJamboree

Watch out for the next Africa Jamboree Bulletin for more details. With in-person Scouting still limited in many countries across Africa, we aim to bring together all NSOs and NSAs by offering the Scouts an opportunity to be edified, connected, share experiences and have fun.

We are pleased to inform you that the online registration for the 8th Africa Scout Virtual Jamboree is open. Kindly see the attached online registration form for further details. Feel free to get in touch with the office through [email protected] in case you need support with the online registration