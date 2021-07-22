Mali has opened investigations into the attempted knife attack on interim leader Assimi Goïta inside a mosque during Eid al-Adha festivities.

Prosecutor Bourama Kariba Konate said an inquiry been opened “to shed light on this event”.

Colonel Goïta had said he was doing “very well” and downplayed the significance of the assault.

Police made arrests at the Grand Mosque where the leader was attending the Muslim ceremony when animals are slaughtered to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice.

Colonel Goïta has led two coups in less than a year – the first one being in August 2020, which ousted President Ibrahim Keïta.

The second coup was in May 2021 when the interim leader Bah Ndaw was ousted.

