The minister for General Duties, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has commended the United Nations in Uganda for the continued cooperation in the journey to achieve Uganda’s development aspirations, including through implementing the SDGs.

This was during an inaugural meeting she held with the new United Resident Coordinator, Susan Namondo Ngongi.

Emphasizing the importance of the central theme in the SDG framework – “Leaving No One Behind”, Lumumba said that Uganda’s Vision 2040, National Development Plan(NDP) III, parish development model and other government strategies and plans are all aligned towards ensuring that every Ugandan has a better life and that no one is left behind.

“With your support, we are certain to achieve these goals, the challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding,” she said.

“We must focus on the long term goals to ensure that our country and world is better equipped to face challenges like this pandemic.”

Namondo pledged continued support from the UN in Uganda’s journey to achieve the SDGs.

“We thank the government for establishing important mechanisms, including putting in place a coordination framework, appointing a Focal Point Minister for the SDGs and establishing the SDG Secretariat which has played a big role in efforts to accelerate the attainment of the SDGs in Uganda including the leading the preparation National SDG Roadmap,” she said.

The National SDG secretariat in the office of the Prime Minister was created by the government in partnership with the United Nations in Uganda, led by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office.