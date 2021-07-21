The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was Wednesday morning shocked when she reached office and found it locked with literally no one present. To make matters worse, her official twitter account remains suspended by the time of writing.

Nabbanja who arrived a little before 8:00am but found the premises closed and her office inaccessible.

A visibly angry Nabbanja started making frantic phone calls to unknown people as her aide and police guards stood in the aisle of the building, looking stranded.

It took at least one hour for her to get any form of rescue after the Under Secretary James Collins Ddombo managed to get through to some of the staff and informed them of the ‘emergency’.

While Nile Post could independently verify where the staff were at the time, we can authoritatively confirm that government workers’ schedule starts at 8:00 am and closes at 5:00pm.

Meanwhile, Nabbanja’s troubles are far from over. Her legitimate twitter has since been suspended.

Her office had intimated that the account @RobinahNabbanja was the legitimate account and was undergoing verification.

The OPM had cautioned people to ignore other accounts.