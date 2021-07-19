Mukono residents are in shock after the death of a third medical worker due to Covid-19. The latest casualty is Dr Ismael Kizito (35), the founder and managing director of Mukono International Medical Centre.

The radiologist specialist was rushed to Kampala International Hospital after developing Covid -19 symptoms three weeks back where he has been on life support.

The death of Dr. Kizito brings to a total of three medical workers who have died of Covid-19 in three weeks, as the second wave of covid-19 continues to surge in Mukono.

Hellen Nakazi, the in-charge of Mukono International Medical Centre Ngandu branch, explained that before Dr Kizito had previously contracted Covid-19 and recovered.

However, three days after he tested negative, Dr Kizito fainted and was rushed to Kampala for treatment. Doctors discovered that he still had breathing difficulties and later found he had been reinfected.

The Mukono municipality medical superintendent Dr. Anthony Konde confirmed Dr Kizito’s death. He described his death as a great loss for the country which is already short of medical workers.

“We are saddened by the death of Dr. Isma who has been a radiology specialist in Mukono, generally Uganda has incurred a big loss, Isma has been a strong pillar in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 in Mukono,” said Dr. Konde.

Leaders in Mukono testified that Dr Kizito has been volunteering to drive Covid-19 patients from his hospital to Mulago referral in the hospital ambulance. They noted that Dr Kizito did this despite the ambulance not equipped with enough PPE.

Dr Kizito’s family is now struggling to pay off the shillings 90 million medical bill for his three weeks treatment. His body is still at Kampala International hospital.

Before his death, Dr. Kizito had opened several medical treatment facilities in Mukono and a nursing school under the umbrella of Mukono International Medical Centre.

Dr. Isma Kizito has been on the committee of the board of directors of Mukono General Hospital.

Uganda Medical Association estimates that more than 100 health workers have died in the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic since March of last year.