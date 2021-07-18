Police in Rukungiri have arrested a couple over the death of their nine-year-old daughter whose body was recovered from a swamp near their home.

According to Elly Matte, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Danson Ampumuza has been arrested together with his wife Barbara Ninsiima both residents of Kyeshero village, Nyabitete parish, Nuyanja sub-county in Rukungiri district over the death of her nine-year-old stepdaughter, one Mary Nimusima.

“It’s alleged that on the 11/07/2021, Ninsiima assaulted the nine-year-old stepdaughter to death when the father was away,” Matte said.

He noted that on return, the deceased’s dad Ampumuza was informed of the death but the couple hatched a plan in which they took and dumped the body in the nearby Kyesero swamp but later reported to police the disappearance of their daughter.

“It was on the 17/07/2021 when the body was discovered by two people who had gone to cut papyrus from the same swamp. They alerted the area chairperson one Justus Kamuhamya who reported to police,” Matte added.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, the scene was visited by police that retrieved the body and took it to Rwakebengo health centre III mortuary pending a postmortem.

He, however, noted that on interrogation of the two lovers, it was established that their nine-year daughter had been murdered by the stepmother.

“They are currently detained at investigations into the matter continue.”