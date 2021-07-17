Quidditch Uganda together with Economic, Social Empowerment for Local Communities (ESLA UGANDA) on Friday donated items to quidditch players and women in slum areas around Kampala to tide them over during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nakanwagi Racheal who doubles as the spokesperson for Quidditch Uganda and Esla Uganda, explained, “I was touched by the stories published in the media about women suffering to get food for their families. We had to do something. We call upon everyone who can support one another to do so in this trying time.”

“You know most of our quidditch players come from slum communities and their families cannot look after them so they spend most of the time with their coaches mostly in this period of the lockdown.”

Racheal called upon other people who can support Quidditch Uganda to come forward and lend a hand.

She urged, “I know times are tough because of Covid-19, but we should not stop helping each other.”

Uganda is currently under a 42 day national lockdown that was declared in June 2021 by President Yoweri Museveni in response to a surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

The two organisations donated food stuff that include posho, beans, sugar, bananas as well as soap and other items.

James Mulumbba, a resident of Bunamwaya and also a coach for ESLA Uganda Quidditch Club – Bunamwaya says, “Life has been difficult since lockdown began. These donations are going to help us feed the players on a good diet before and after training. I thank the donors and let God reward them.”

One of the recipients Annet Nalubega says she is especially grateful because they have been remembered as they have never received Covid relief since the pandemic started in 2020.

She says, “I am very grateful today. I thank God for giving you this heart to be generous and give us these food items. The items will help us to survive until the lockdown comes to an end.”

Uganda currently has 8 active quidditch clubs in Uganda including Esla Quidditch Club-Bunamwaya, Munyonyo club, Katwadde, Good Shepherd, BEC , Kaziru, and Bukomansimbi-Kabosa.