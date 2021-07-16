Mesha Steel Limited has today extended food relief to vulnerable people in Busega Zone, Kampala, worth Shs 20 million.

This relief has come at time when the Shs 100,000 Covid-19 relief cash promised by government has not been received by some of the vulnerable people.

With the continued lockdown of the economy, millions of people in the central region are searching for what to eat and feed their families.

One of the recipients of the food aid, Juliet Nakisekka said she has two children to feed yet she is currently the one providing for them.

She said when lockdown was declared, her husband was in the village and now she doesn’t have what to feed the family.

The LC I chairman of the area, John Bosco Wasswa said most of the residents sleep without a single meal a day and have not received the money from government.

To help the community, Mesha Steel Limited gave more than 5,000 residents relief food and other items.

Lydia Mwesigwa, the managing director of Mesha Steel Limited said helping the vulnerable communities in times like these is necessary.

Mesha Steel Limited produces different products from barbed wire among others.