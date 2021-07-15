Today morning, business in Budaka town council came to a standstill for several hours as irate vendors took to the streets in protest.

Over 500 vendors were protesting accusing town council authorities of discriminating against vendors operating in the market.

The protest was sparked off after a truck of matooke belonging to one vendor identified as Christine Amisi also known as Siina parked outside the designated area and started selling matooke on the streets, the area which was not designated.

Since June 18, when President Museveni instituted a 42-day national lockdown to check the spread of the second wave of Covid-19, the town council authorities banned vendors from selling along the streets and pushed them to the taxi park.

This was one of the agreed resolutions between the town council and the vendors towards adhering to the covid 19 containment measures.

Police intervened and towed the truck full of matooke to the station as inquiry to the matter continues.

Mr. Abbas Maderu the chairperson business community said it was absurd to see that other vendors were violating the SOPs yet the town council authorities are silent.

He appealed to the authorities to treat vendors equally as they all pay taxes.

He warned that if such acts continue he will mobilize all the vendors to come back on the streets.

Richard Kawiso the town agent who doubles as the assistant law enforcement officer accused Siina of her poor conduct.

He alleges that Siina has never paid any tax be it a trading license, market dues, and approval fee for the last 12 years he has worked at the town council and she behaves like a queen.

Other vendors threatened to come back to the streets if the council does not act.

When contacted, Siina instead lambasted her colleagues saying they are taking the advantage of the lockdown to hike the price of matooke to fleece the unsuspecting customers.

She called for unity and urged the vendors to stop the practice of witch-hunting others.

Mr. David Tabitya the town clerk asked the irate vendors to calm down promising to handle the matter which is now at police in an amicable manner.

He feigned ignorance on the allegation that Siina has been habitually been invading remitting taxes before directing that all trucks carrying matooke must park at the designated area.